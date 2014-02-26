Steve Jobs memorial statue unveiled to the sound of the internet saying, 'WTF?'

Seriously, his legs were more up and down than that, too

Now, we're no artologists here at TechRadar so we won't talk about the understated Gutfreund influence on the design of this five metre statue that's bound for Cupertino, nor its cubist overtones.

Instead we'll just say, "Say whaaaat?" to reports that Apple management chose the design because they "appreciated the imperfections of the piece".

Yes, let's celebrate the man famed for unrelenting perfectionism with a monument to imperfection. Is this some kind of post-ironic statement? Either that or it's meant to make Apple feel better about the whole 'hon' iPhone 5C case debacle.

From Netokracija

