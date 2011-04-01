Schmidt nabs top-spot for CEO approval ratings

Eric Schmidt may soon be hanging up his Google CEO hat, but he has still managed to bag a 'top boss' accolade.

According to Glassdoor, which annually surveys the world's CEOS, Eric Schmidt has a 96 per cent approval rating, up from 93 per cent in 2010.

This means he usurps Steve Jobs, who has dropped from 98 per cent approval to 95 per cent.

Other notable climbers include Michael Dell, who has gone from 36 per cent to 48 per cent and Carol Bartz, CEO of Yahoo, who has shot up from 50 per cent to 77 per cent.

Do you approve

Glassdoor uses a pretty simple method to create its CEO index. It goes to the employees of companies and asks them: "Do you approve of the way your CEO is leading the company?"

This doesn't bode well then for Steve Ballmer. His rating fell from 46 per cent to 40 per cent.

Let's hope Windows Phone 7 is a success so he doesn't have to scrimp on the bonuses this year.

Via TechCrunch