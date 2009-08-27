Only a few days left to vote in T3 Awards 2009

The T3 Awards are looming ever closer – meaning that if you want to vote for your favourite gadget (and be in with a chance of winning an Apple iMac) then you'd better get your skates on.

The T3 Awards site lists all 18 categories and lets you cast your vote as to what tops your gadget lists.

"The T3 Awards are the only tech awards that matter, with over 100,000 votes cast so far," said T3 Editor Michael Brook.

Win an iMac

"Join the voting now and you may win a shiny new iMac, not to mention the chance to give your favourite kit the extra push that might just see it win an award."

The categories include: Gadget of the Year, Best Music Device and Phone of the Year, so if you feel passionately about your HTC Hero, or you love your Philips 21:9 television then make your opinion known.

Anyone who votes between now and 7 September will be in with a chance of winning the iMac, and awards will be handed out 14 October.

So, what are you waiting for – you can cast your vote at http://awards.t3.com/.

TechRadar is a media partner for the T3 Awards 2009 and is both T3 and TechRadar are published by Future Publishing.