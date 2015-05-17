Michael Fassbender rocks the turtleneck in the first Steve Jobs trailer

Despite being the subject of a number of films already, Steve Jobs is about to have his life committed to screen by the hands of writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle. Today we get our first glimpse of it.

The film will take a different approach by revolving around three major product launches, ending in 1998 with the unveiling of the Mac.

The trailer gives us a peek at Michael Fassbender in his Jobs get-up, along with Seth Rogan as Steve Wozniak, Jeff Daniels as ex-CEO John Sculley, and Kate Winslet as Joanna Hoffman, a member of the Mac and NeXT teams. It's all looking very The Social Network-y, hardly a surprise considering Sorkin also wrote the screenplay for that.

Steve Jobs is out in the US on October 9 and the UK on November 13. Until then...