iStamp: Steve Jobs will adorn special US postage stamps next year

Wonder what he'll look like on the stamp

Or perhaps, iLick.

Late Apple Co-Founder Steve Jobs will be the subject of a commemorative US Postal Service stamp in 2015, according to a document picked up by The Washington Post.

We know, who sends letters anymore, but maybe Jobs' mug will inspire legions of fans to lift their fingers from the keyboard and pen a postcard. Or at least pay those utility bills on time.

Other collectible stamp honorees include baskets, Johnny Carson, letter writing (go figure) and James Brown.

We have our tongues at the ready.

