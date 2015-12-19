Internet of Things: Forget the big numbers, what are the best IoT gadgets?

It's a market that likes to talk numbers – 34 billion connected devices by 2020, global investment of $7.3 trillion (around £4.8 trillion, AU$10 trillion) by 2017. Blah blah blah. It's guesswork – all of it – and peddled by vested interests and crystal ball-gazers with very little evidence.

The Internet of Things depends on great ideas for products that fire the imagination. So where are they? We know about the phones, the watches and the tablets, but they account for only 10 billion of the predicted explosion in IoT devices. What are the other 24 billion?

We won't be covering them all in this article – obviously enough – but here's a selection of our top picks for the IoT gadgets which are going to turn heads.