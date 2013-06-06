Step off, snappers: new gadget promises to trash unwanted photos

Stop sick perverts like this taking your picture

Do your snap happy friends regularly catch you grimacing? Well, worry no longer - two American researchers are working on a device that obscures photos taken by a camera with a flash.

Researchers Keelo Lamance Jackson and Leon Smith Jr, have submitted a patent for a hand-held rotating, swivelling, oscillating device that can emit multiple strobe lights and other light beams, which will ruin a picture when it detects a flash.

Jackson and Smith say that their device can be used to stop paparazzi, spy planes and Google Glass enthusiasts.

Expect to see the headline 'celebrity flashes photographers' at some point in the future.

Via Slashgear

