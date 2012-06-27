Creative Bloq launches for design fanatics

TechRadar's publisher, Future Publishing, has created a brand-new site for anyone obsessed by design, with Creative Bloq bringing you everything you need to know around including graphic design, web design, 3D, digital art, photo editing and inspiration.

The project is headed up by former .net editor Dan Oliver, who will be serving both design professionals and enthusiastic amateurs with a host of top-notch content.

"Creative Bloq is all about making design entertaining and accessible to as many people as possible," said Oliver.

Passionate

"We're passionate about all areas of design, and as the tools of each creative area become easier to use and acquire, people are no longer restricted to just one discipline.

"So, whether you're looking for inspiring infographics, a guide to 3D printing, an overview of the best iPad apps or a list of great HTML5 websites - we've got it covered!"

If you want some examples of the kind of things you will see from the site check out the look at Maya 2013, a review of Photoshop CS6 or a fascinating look at design trends.

Creative Bloq is live now at www.creativebloq.com.