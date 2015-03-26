These Apple Watch apps are rolling out right now

Updates to some third-party apps to make them Apple Watch ready are rolling out today, even though the Watch itself won't be on sale until the end of April.

You can, however, download these apps on your iPhone and then wait patiently until April 24 (when the Apple Watch goes on sale) to tap their full capabilities.

Most developers have to wait until the Apple Watch release before they can push out app updates, but Apple has seemingly given the green light to a select number.

Among the apps with Watch-compatible updates arriving in the App Store are Babbel, ECB Cricket, Evernote, Expedia, MLB.com At Bat, Sky Guide, The New York Times, Target and Twitter. More apps appear to be receiving updates as well, 9to5Mac noted.

Those who visit an Apple Store beginning April 10 can try out a Watch for 15 minutes, or 30 minutes if it's an Apple Watch Edition you're after. Could be the perfect time to test the apps you already downloaded.

Check out our video breakdown of everything you need to know about the Apple Watch below.