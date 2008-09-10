75% of Americans watch online video

Nearly half of all Americans now watch YouTube

YouTube continues to dominate the online video market in the USA, serving over five billion videos to 92 million Americans in July, according to figures for streaming, and progressive downloads from Comscore.

A long way behind were Fox, Microsoft and Yahoo, with about a billion views between them. TV specialist Hulu gained a mere 120 million views.

Short attention span?

The average viewer watched around 80 videos in July, accounting for nearly four hours of viewing – meaning that most clips were under three minutes in length.

We're expecting to see some shake-ups in the months ahead, as Amazon's Unbox video streaming service kicks in. Stay tuned...