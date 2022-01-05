The next Resident Evil remake is coming from fans this year

Audio player loading…

Following the release of the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes in the last few years, a group of fans has revamped and rebooted the next title in the survival horror series, Resident Evil - Code: Veronica, and announced its release for this year alongside an extended trailer.

In development since 2019, the fan-made title looks to draw heavily on Capcom’s official Resident Evil remakes of the past few years. The game’s eight-minute trailer shows several sections of the game in action, demonstrating its overhauled visuals, new character models, original animations, a third-person perspective that replaces the original game’s fixed camera angle, and the addition of the dodge mechanic that was introduced in the Resident Evil 3 remake.

According to the developers , the remake will be released for free across three chapters, with a similar 12-hour playtime to the original. A demo of the game was released last June, and is still available to download and play.

There are no specific details on when the Code: Veronica remake will release, outside of the wide window of 2022, nor confirmation on whether all three parts will be released simultaneously or staggered. Check out the remake’s full trailer below.

Analysis: if Capcom won't do it, someone will

With no word from Capcom that an official Resident Evil - Code: Veronica remake is on the way, this fan-made release could fit the bill for the series’ ardent fans. After the success of the Resident Evil 2 remake and the, albeit slightly tepid, response to its sequel’s do-over, another remake in the survival horror series doesn’t seem far-fetched. If Capcom isn’t going to make it, then someone should.

It looks visually impressive and clearly draws much inspiration from Capcom’s own remakes. While it might be a stretch to expect a free game developed by a group of fans to meet the same level of polish as official titles, the trailer and screenshots that have been released for the remake so far certainly show that it’s moving in the right direction.

This isn’t the first time an unofficial Resident Evil remake has been developed. Back in 2015, a fan-made reboot of Resident Evil 2 was announced online to much fanfare, only to be shut down shortly after. Capcom requested the team stop working on their title, as the publisher was developing its own remake of the game.

There’s still time for this fan-made Code: Veronica remake to meet the same fate. Although a sudden cancellation might do more to suggest what Capcom is cooking up internally.