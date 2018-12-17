The coming 5G revolution

Operators are already preparing their networks – through trials and technology upgrades to accommodate the move from a 4G to 5G world and associated new business opportunities. In many cases, businesses and governments are participating in trials to better understand what works and what’s needed to ready their environments for new business use cases. I encourage everyone – from individuals to working groups to businesses and governments - to keep their fingers on the pulse of 5G developments, so they can envision and experience the possibilities.

To better understand and prepare for a 5G evolution, businesses should actively discuss with operators and other vendors who are building the technology today. It’s incumbent on vendors and operators to show what can be done and how it will advance new business opportunities such as smart manufacturing and other Industry 4.0 initiatives. Governments also will need to create a fertile regulatory environment and access to spectrum to enable the technology to develop and flourish. That’s how innovation happens.