World's first 3D TV on sale tomorrow

The costly E465S set is being stocked in just 23 shops

If you're in Japan, have half a million yen (£2,500) to spare and a burning itch for extra dimensions in your life, then let Hyundai give it a vigorous scratch with its new, world-beating 3D TV set.

The Korean firm, better known for its cars, tomorrow becomes the first to market with a TV set that takes advantage of experimental 3D broadcasts from BS11 Digital, a Japanese cable TV broadcaster.

Special glasses needed

Given the steep price, the 46-inch E465S set isn't likely to be popular, which is why it's being stocked in just 23 shops belonging to electronics chain Bic Camera.

The new TV has a 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, a 1,200:1 contrast ratio, the usual range of digital and analogue tuners and two HDMI inputs. It comes with two sets of the shades-like glasses needed to watch the 3D fun and games, while extra pairs are available for around £15.

We'll be checking our local Bic Camera tomorrow to see what all the fuss is about, so stay tuned for more if we can find a set.