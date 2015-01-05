TCL adds a Quantum Dot 4K TV and a massive curved set to its CES line-up

The new 4K Roku TV is not the only new set TCL announced this week for CES 2015, and the Chinese company also brought a new 55-inch 4K "Quantum Dot" TV and a 110-inch 4K curved TV.

TCL says its 55-inch set is the first Quantum Dot TV out of China. The technology adds an extra film of light-emitting crystals to an LCD display, apparently offering superior performance compared with OLED screens.

Even more impressive is the 110-inch curved 4K TV that TCL says is a Guinness World Record breaker. The gargantuan TV has an Ultra HD LED backlit-LCD display and active 3D that doesn't require glasses.

TCL says the Quantum Dot set is "soon to be distributed overseas," while the 110-incher is unlikely to go on sale at any time soon.

The company's plans for 2015 center around TCL TV+ which it says "combines the latest display and acoustic processing technology with incredible interactive features such as multi-media sharing, smart remote control and the electronic program guide."