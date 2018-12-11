Taking compute performance to the next level with cold computing

Generally speaking, cold computing is the idea of decreasing the operating temperature of a computing system to increase its computational efficiency, energy efficiency or density. The most significant impact occurs when you run computing systems at cryogenic temperatures. To give you an idea of what this looks like – conventional processor and memory based data centres operate at temperatures well above room temperature, at around 295k (21 C), but we’re looking at operating memory systems in liquid nitrogen at 77K (-250 C).

Over the last few decades, we have seen tremendous improvements in the performance and energy efficiency of computing and memory systems. With the rise in cloud computing, mobile devices and data volume, the demand for large data centres and supercomputers is continuing to grow as a result.

However, as outlined by Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity ( IARPA ) , power and cooling for large-scale computing systems and data centres is becoming increasingly unmanageable. Conventional computing systems, which are based on complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) switching devices and normal metal interconnects, are struggling to keep up with increasing demands for faster and more dense computational power in an energy efficient way.

Historically, Dennard scaling has facilitated more dense and energy efficient memory and computational system but Dennard scaling has slowed dramatically. This is where cold computing can have significant impact, enabling organisations to build higher performance computers that use less power and at a low cost, all by reducing the temperature of the system.