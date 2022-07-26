Still using a tablet for work? Google Workspace has some good news for you

Audio player loading…

Google Workspace has unveiled a much-needed upgrade to some of its most popular software tools aimed at making them easier to use and experience on larger-screen mobile devices.

The updates will cover Google Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Keep on Android, and look to address several key pain points seen by users with larger-screen Android smartphones or business tablets.

With more of us now working flexibly and across multiple devices, Google hopes that the updates will bring improved usability and less frustration for workers everywhere.

Google Workspace on tablets

The new features include the ability to drag and drop files from one Google Workspace app to another to improve the links between different services.

For example, users can now drag a table from a Google Sheets form directly into a Google Docs document on the same display, ending fiddly copy-and-paste functions, or drag a Google Drive file into a new Keep note.

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

Mobile and tablet devices will also see much-improved keyboard support for Drive, Docs and Sheets, making it much easier to use your device when on the move. Google says all your favorite shortcuts will be available, making it a lot smoother to use a keyboard when on a train or bus, for example.

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

Finally, Google Drive (opens in new tab) users can get a clearer view of their files by having two windows open side-by-side at the same time, allowing them the chance to view video or photos without having to juggle multiple overlapping windows.

"As part of our mission to provide a top-class user experience on large screen devices, we’re adding several new features and functionality," the official Google Workspace Updates blog post (opens in new tab) noted.

"We hope these updates enhance flexibility by giving you more ways to work with, display and organize your content across Google Workspace."

The new features are rolling out now to users across the world, and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers, along with users who have personal Google Accounts.