Intel buys password management software PasswordBox

PasswordBox generates and fills in your passwords for you

Intel has purchased password management company PasswordBox, although the terms of the deal - and Intel's full intentions here - were not disclosed.

PasswordBox is a cross-platform tool that sets up tough-to-crack passwords for all the apps and websites you use.

Intel says it wants to extend PasswordBox's reach to more customers, and it's adding the company to the Intel Security Group's Safe Identity organization.

That group "is committed to delivering solutions that reduce the pain of passwords, simplify and strengthen security and providing consumers with easy access to their digital lives," reads an Intel press release, and no doubt PasswordBox will help further those goals.

Big plans

Intel laid out its general plan for PasswordBox, but failed to mention anything concrete.

PasswordBox generates passwords and then fills them in automatically for users on mobile and desktop devices, and Intel says it plans to "extend and expand" that capability.

Intel will also use PasswordBox's inherent simplicity to make the authentication process more simple, the company's announcement says.

"Intel Security and PasswordBox share the same goal of improving digital identity protection across all devices and platforms," Intel Security Group Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Young said in the announcement. "We believe we have the technology, expertise and reach to bring simple, secure access to consumers worldwide."