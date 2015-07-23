TechRadar survey shows you don't want Windows 10 unless it's cheap

Windows 10 will be only come free for existing Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 users, and if you're not one of them, you won't be buying it unless it's affordable.

That's according to our latest survey of UK-based readers, which found that you're most likely to cough up money for Windows 10 if it's priced "£26 to "£40" (around $35 to $54). That was followed by the "£11 to £25" (around $17 to $39) price bracket.

Surprisingly, just over a quarter of you went for a sub-£10 price. You can get Windows 10 as an upgrade to Windows 7, which can be had for less than £70.

Windows 10 launches on July 29 and will be free for Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 users that have a genuine license. You can read our hands-on of Windows 10 and our ongoing coverage of Windows 10.

Carry on

When Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 launched, Microsoft had an initially discounted both operating systems. Windows 7 cost £49.99 when it launched, while Windows 8 could be grabbed for a fraction of the suggested selling price.

With only one week left before Windows 10 launches globally, you clearly believe that Microsoft should have carried on with that strategy.

