You might soon be able to test the Cortana on iOS app

Itching to get your hands on Contana on iOS? You might soon be in luck. Microsoft will begin sending a preview version of the Cortana on iOS app to beta testers.

According to a ZDNet report, some respondents to a survey Microsoft sent to Insiders asking about interest in Cortana on iOS will receive a download link via email "in the coming weeks."

Testers must be located in the US. Cortana on iOS is expected go live before the end of 2015. However, given how late the testing process is set to begin, the timeline appears to be a bit delayed.

What you'll get

If you're an Apple user who has never used Cortana, you can look forward to traditional features like the ability to search for static information, like the weather or a contact's phone number, or you can use it to automate tasks, like starting an email to a friend.

Recent Cortana developments have made the system smarter by allowing it to scan your email to automatically track flights and shipments, and offer exclusive discounts to Windows 10 users who land on participating retail websites.

The app will be external to iOS, so it won't be integrated into the operating system the way Windows 10 Mobile is integrated into Microsoft-produced phones, or the way Windows 10 is integrated into Windows-based PCs. So it'll be interested to see what feature limitations iOS users will encounter once the app goes live.