Skype for Windows Phone Beta arrives

Windows Phone handset owners can finally get their hands on Skype

Since Microsoft bought Skype for a whopping $8.5 billion, we've been impatiently tapping our watches wondering 'where on Earth is the Skype app for Windows Phone?'

Well, the company finally answered the prayers of Windows Phone users, and those waiting for the right time to jump on board, by launching a Beta version of their valuable VoIP client asset.

Skype for Windows Phone, designed with the attractive Metro UI very much in mind, features a number of neat innovations we've yet to see on versions of the app for Android and iOS.

The app allows users to make voice and video calls over Wi-Fi, 3G and 4G, while all instant messages received during a call appear as on screen pop-up notification allowing you to answer while the call is ongoing.

There's also a neat jump list allows you to easily find the contacts you're looking for and improved profile pages for your contacts.

Best on Lumia 800

Microsoft has certified a number of devices which it says will offer an optimum user experience.

It has pinpointed the Nokia Lumia 800 and 610, while the HTC Titan, HTC Radar, Samsung Focus S and Samsung Focus Flash.

Microsoft says the "gold" version of the app will be launched in April and says: "This is only the beginning for Skype for Windows Phone. It's just going to get better and better."

Via: CNET