New Aviva Android app monitors driving performance to tailor premiums

RateMyDrive will give you a score based on the first 200 miles

Aviva car insurance customers with Android smartphones can now trial a new app which monitors their driving and can save them up to 20 per cent on premiums.

The new Aviva RateMyDrive app, available to 5,000 test customers, will record cornering, braking and acceleration performance over the first 200 miles.

The combined data will be turned into a score out of 10 and Aviva will make a judgement on your insurance premium based on the results.

The company says it offers an opportunity for drivers with high premiums a chance to prove they're at less risk of an accident and deserve to be paying a lower rate.

Premiums tailored to you

Steve Treloar, Aviva's retail director said: "We need a wide range of motorists to test the proposition and help us develop the final product and customer experience before we bring it fully to market.

"We believe that by using smartphone technology in this innovative way, Aviva will be able to tailor premiums further to individual drivers – basically the premium will be for you, not people like you."

Those already paying less than £200 a year for their insurance won't be able to participate in the scheme, while those paying £200 to £400 will only be entitled to a discount of up to 10 per cent.

Current customers can sign up for the trial here.

Via: Guardian