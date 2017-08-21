Shadow of War and PES 2018 to get Nvidia Ansel support in 2017

Long gone are the days of a simple screenshot that only shows what your screen was displaying the moment that you took it.

Originally announced alongside the GTX 1080, Ansel allows you to adjust your capture after you’ve taken it, changing the angle of the shot, how zoomed in or out you are, and it even gives you the option of adding filters.

Nvidia announced at Gamescom 2017 that both Shadow of War and Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 are going to be Ansel enabled from day one. You can see a video of Ansel in action in this video of Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 revealed at the Nvidia briefing:

But that isn’t the end of the announcements for Ansel. Nvidia is launching a new feature in Ansel that allows you to alter your your images so that they take on the style of an artist of your choosing.

Style Transfer uses machine learning to adopt the style of an image that you feed into it, and adapts your screenshot to match that style. So If you want your captured headshot to look like a Monet, soon you’ll be able to.

From what we saw of the Style Transfer demo the replication of style isn’t perfect, but it’s early days yet.

If still images aren't your thing, Nvidia also announced that ShadowPlay Highlights would be coming to Player Unknown's Battlegrounds, to help you record short gameplay clips of your favorite moments.