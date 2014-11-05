Jawbone demands that you get Up and Move

You could spend more on a running shirt than this fitness tracker

Not content with pushing its fitness tracker lineup to the next generation with the UP3, Jawbone is also going for the mass market with the new UP Move.

The compact circular sensor incorporates pretty much the same technology as an UP24 (minus the vibration motor) into a small pebble-shaped sensor that runs off a single watch battery.

Despite using Bluetooth 4.0 for constant pairing with a smartphone, the UP Move still promises six months worth of battery life.

Shoot from the hip

From a design standpoint, the UP Move is closer to a FitBit Zip than a traditional UP band. It comes with a pocket clip for wearing on your clothes, although Jawbone are offering wristbands (as an optional accessory, of course) to turn the Move into a wrist-mounted tracker.

A dial of LED lights around the front track your step progress, as well as displaying the time and sleep from the previous night.

Made from anodized aluminum with a nylon-like finish, and launching in five different colors, the UP Move is launching this month for $AU69 / $US49 (approx £37).