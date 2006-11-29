Universal wants a slice of Apple pie

Apple may soon have to share profits from sales of its iPod media player

Doug Morris of Universal Music Group has said that his company may try and take a slice of profits from the sales of Apple's iPod .

Universal already has a deal in place with Microsoft which gives the Music company a nominal royalty fee for every Zune player that Microsoft sells.

Record labels have been claiming that iPods and other MP3 players all over the world are jam-packed with illegal and downloaded music, which is why they want a slice of iPod sales. The next round of negotiations with Apple is due to begin in February 2007.

"It would be a nice idea. We have a negotiation coming up not too far. I don't see why we wouldn't do that... but maybe not in the same way," Morris told the Reuters Media Summit. James Rivington