Garmin Forerunner 15 combines running watch with casual fitness tracker

Garmin has announced a new running watch, the Forefunner 15, which weds serious running features with more day-to-day fitness tracking

The new watch seems ideal for those of us who usually a fitness band on our wrist, but tend to strap on a a GPS-enabled watch when heading out for a jog.

The Forerunner 15 tracks distance, pace, calories and (when a monitor is paired) heart rate. The watch also gives you a Nike FuelBand SE-esque alert when you've been sitting still for too long.

Runaway

But the Forerunner 15 also adds more advanced running features such as GPS and lap functions. Plus, it's water resistant up to 50 meters.

Garmin says the Forerunner 15's battery will last up to five weeks in activity tracking mode – or eight hours in GPS mode.

It'll be hitting shelves this spring in small and large sizes for £139 ($170, around AU$180). Or you can get it bundled with a heart rate monitor for £169/$200 (around AU$215).

The exact date is to be confirmed, but Garmin has hinted to TechRadar that we might see it available in mid-May.