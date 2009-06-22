Questions over Apple canning official C64 app

Nostalgia geeks with iPhones will be disappointed to hear that Apple has rejected a new Commodore 64 iPhone emulator app this month.

Manomio's C64 emulator – which was officially licensed by Commodore – was refused by Apple because "an Application may not itself install or launch other executable code by any means."

Emulators not allowed?

However, Touch Arcade notes that "a number of apps in the App Store" already violate Apple's rule on emulation and ROMs, such as "CHIP-8 emulators, programmable calculators and, of course, Frotz, a Z-machine interpreter."

"In fact, Sega's Golden Axe and Sonic iPhone games are nothing more than emulators packaged with the original game ROMs," adds that report.

For more details on the C64 App for iPhone check out Pocket Gamer's in-depth preview. We'll be sure to keep you updated should Apple reverse its decision on this.

Via Pocket Gamer