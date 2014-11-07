Microsoft teases its first non-Nokia Lumia, coming November 11

Microsoft has posted a teaser on Facebook which hints at a new Lumia announcement coming on November 11.

The post includes a close up of a front-facing camera and the date 11.11.2014. Along with the image, the Nokia Facebook page cryptically states 'Big on experiences. #MoreLumia'.

Microsoft is in the process of dropping the Nokia name from its Lumia phones, and it looks like this will be the first handset to be branded as a Microsoft Lumia.

Furthermore, on Microsoft's website it adds, "Microsoft is delivering the power of everyday mobile technology to everyone", suggesting that we're in store for a mid-range device.

Relationship status: it's complicated

We've recently seen leaks of a new Lumia phone, dubbed the RM-1090, that appears to have dropped the Nokia branding in favour of a Microsoft logo.

Microsoft has also stated that its non-Nokia smartphones will be unveiled soon. The new Facebook post might be referring to these handsets.

It's pretty likely that the tease is in relation to the Microsoft Lumia handset we reported on earlier, but we'll have to wait until November 11 to find out what exactly Microsoft has in store.