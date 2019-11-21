Mobile phones news

Samsung Galaxy S11 leak paints promising picture of new design
High-quality Samsung Galaxy S11 renders have leaked, as has a possible release date and specs.
High-quality Samsung Galaxy S11 renders have leaked, as has a possible release date and specs.
Updated When Call of Duty: Mobile came out the anticipated Zombies mode was missing, and it's meant to be available now
TechRadar wants you to have the best apps going – so here's our regularly updated list of the top free iPhone apps around.
Updated The Samsung Galaxy S11 is a long way off, but we're already starting to hear things about it.
A source suggests the S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A51 will all get a December launch in at least one country.
A certification listing suggests the Galaxy S11 will have 5G but will charge slower than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.
Updated With mid-range and budget pricetags matched with smart and unique features, here are the best Moto phones.
Samsung has just mentioned the Galaxy S10 Lite by name, even though it's a name that doesn't make much sense.
Xiaomi has teased it's set to use 100W fast charging tech in its 2020 phones, much higher than anything on the market today.
Future Samsung phones may offer 120Hz refresh rate option for their displays.
Current page: 1