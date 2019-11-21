Trending

Mobile phones news

Samsung Galaxy S11 leak paints promising picture of new design

By James Rogerson

High-quality Samsung Galaxy S11 renders have leaked, as has a possible release date and specs.

Call of Duty Zombies

Call of Duty: Mobile's most anticipated new mode is delayed - here's what we know

By Tom Bedford

Updated When Call of Duty: Mobile came out the anticipated Zombies mode was missing, and it's meant to be available now

The best free iPhone apps

The best free iPhone apps of 2019

By Craig Grannell

TechRadar wants you to have the best apps going – so here's our regularly updated list of the top free iPhone apps around.

Samsung Galaxy S11

Samsung Galaxy S11 release date, price, news and leaks

By Tom Bedford, James Peckham

Updated The Samsung Galaxy S11 is a long way off, but we're already starting to hear things about it.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite could both land in December

By James Rogerson

A source suggests the S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite and Galaxy A51 will all get a December launch in at least one country.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S11 5G looks set to offer disappointing fast charging

By James Rogerson

A certification listing suggests the Galaxy S11 will have 5G but will charge slower than the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

best Motorola phones

The best Motorola phones of 2019: find the best Moto smartphone for you

By David Lumb

Updated With mid-range and budget pricetags matched with smart and unique features, here are the best Moto phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite surprisingly just confirmed by Samsung

By James Rogerson

Samsung has just mentioned the Galaxy S10 Lite by name, even though it's a name that doesn't make much sense.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi phones could soon charge five times faster than the iPhone 11

By Tom Bedford

Xiaomi has teased it's set to use 100W fast charging tech in its 2020 phones, much higher than anything on the market today.

Samsung Galaxy S11 will likely get 120Hz display option

By Stephen Lambrechts

Future Samsung phones may offer 120Hz refresh rate option for their displays.