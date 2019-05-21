Oppo signs up Cricket World Cup partnership

Oppo has revealed a new deal that will see it become the smartphone partner of the upcoming Cricket World Cup.

The Chinese phone maker has become an official global partner of the tournament, which is set to kick off next week in London.

The news was announced at an event in the capital yesterday, marking four months since it launched its devices in the UK, and signalling the official launch of its Reno smartphone series in the UK.

The company says it has more than 250 million users worldwide in over 40 countries, making it the world’s fifth largest smartphone manufacturer - and now it has its sights set on the top spot.

"At Oppo, we believe the role of technology is to be as seamless as possible, to experience and push boundaries, to inspire others, and to bring people closer together,” Terence Tan, Oppo’s UK executive Exec sales director, said at the event,

“The power of sports entertainment does exactly this.”

Oppo says it is investing £1 billion into research and development as it looks to make this global push, mentioning AI and 5G among its top priorities. The company launched Europe’s first 5G-ready smartphone in Switzerland last month, with the UK version launching soon.

"We have reached new heights in smartphone capability” Tan added, “and we are looking forward to seeing the benefits that 5G will bring.”

(Image credit: TechRadar)

The news comes weeks after Oppo signed a similar deal to become the official smartphone partner to the Wimbledon tennis championships.

The company, which also has deals with FC Barcelona and the Pakistan cricket league, says it sees sport as a crucial part of helping build its brand across Europe.

“We love sport because it brings people together,” said Derek Sun, Oppo global marketing director, “it creates a global language that goes beyond borders.”

“Cricket is a game that's really resonating with what Oppo is trying to do - it is all about breakthroughs, it is all about peak performance. There's truly something adventurous and passionate in cricket. And that's exactly what Oppo try to deliver in our smartphones.”