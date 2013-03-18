Huawei MediaPad 7 Vogue leaked as Nexus 7 contender

The oddly named Huawei MediaPad 7 Vogue could be winging its way to us soon as details and images of the 7-inch slate appear online.

Details were seemingly poached from the DLNA certified site by regular tech leaker, and generally reliable, @evleaks alongside what appears to be an official looking press shot of the tablet set to replace the Huawei MediaPad 7.

According to the screengrab the MediaPad 7 Vogue will sport a 7-inch, 1024x600 display, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and interestingly two models each with a different processor.

Processor of choice

Apparently one model will come with a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, while the other will have a slightly quicker 1.5GHz quad-core offering.

There's no obvious reasoning behind the choice of processors, but it could potentially be linked to Wi-Fi only and 3G/4G + Wi-Fi options.

Credit: @evleaks

Huawei told TechRadar at MWC 2013 that it sees 4G playing a key part in the future of tablets, which makes the case for a cellular version of the MediaPad 7 Vogue more plausible.

The certification results also notes that the tablet sports an HDMI output, meaning you should be able to easily link the MediaPad 7 Vogue up to your TV with a cable.

Currently there's no word on release date or price, but we expect the MediaPad 7 Vogue to sport an attractive price tag which could seriously challenge the likes of the Nexus 7 and Kindle Fire HD.