Samsung adds Book 9 Plus, Book 9 Lite and One 5 Style to ATIV range

Samsung is adding to its ATIV range of PCs with two new laptops and an all-in-one running on Windows 8.

It's highlighting the presence of its SideSync technology, which allows users to share content with Samsung smartphones, and HomeSync Lite, which transforms their hard drives into personal cloud servers.

Business attraction

The 13.3-inch ATIV Book 9 Plus will likely be the main attraction to business buyers, with the same thin and lightweight (1.39kg) form factor as the Ativ Book 9, but with an aluminium uni-body design, a Windows 8 touchscreen and 12 hour battery life.

It has a QHD+ (3200x1800-pixel-resolution) display with Intel HD 4400 Graphics, a Core i5/i7 processor, storage up to 256GB and 8GB of memory. It weighs in at 1.39kg and there are a handful of connectivity options in the form of two USB 3.0 ports, a micro HDMI and mini VGA.

The Ativ Book 9 Lite has a 10-point touchscreen and Quad Core Processorx768. Several specs are lower than on the ATIV Book 9 Plus, with the Lite model having an 8.5 hour battery life, 4GB of memory and a resolution of 1366x768, but it matches he 256GB storage capacity. It has a USB 3.0 and a USB 2.0 port, micro HDMI and mini VGA.

Minimalist

The Ativ One 5 Style has been built to match the Samsung Galaxy range with a minimalist design. It has a 21.5-inch screen with 1920x1080-pixel-resolution, runs on an AMD A6 Quad Core Processor, has 4GB of memory and a storage capacity of up to 1TB.

There are two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports, HDMI in-out, along with a three-in-one card reader.

All three models are due out later in the year. No word yet on pricing.