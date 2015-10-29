Lenovo Yoga 700 is a hybrid laptop you can actually afford

The Lenovo Yoga 900 is arguably one of the best and most expensive 2-in-1 laptops ever made, and if it's just too rich for your blood, the pricing for the comparable Yoga 700 has just been announced.

Starting at €899 or $799 (about £522, AU$1,126), the 14-inch Yoga 700 offers even more power than the Yoga 900. Filled to the gills with the best components, this convertible notebook can be equipped with Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, an optional Nvidia GeForce 940M graphics chip plus up to 256GB of SSD storage space and 8GB of RAM.

All in all, the only major downgrade going from the Yoga 900 to the 700 series, is this mid-range 2-in-1 laptop comes wrapped in plastic rather than magnesium. The Yoga 700 also dumps the expensive watch mechanism for a more traditional hinge, but it still offers a full 360-degrees of articulation.

Mini me

Then there's also the smaller 11-inch Yoga 700, which comes priced at €799 (about $876 USD, £572, AU$1,237). Though it comes outfitted with a less capable Intel Core m5-6Y54 processor, users will still get a 1080p screen on this small hybrid.

What's more, the 11-inch Yoga 700 can be outfitted with a 256GB Samsung SSD and 8GB of DDR3L RAM. Users should be able to get about 8 hours of battery life even though this miniature system weighs only 1.1 kg and measures 15.8 mm thin.

Both the 11- and 14-inch variants of the Lenovo Yoga 700 will be released later this November.