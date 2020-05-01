Microsoft Teams passes major milestone

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has revealed that the company's video conferencing tool Teams has surpassed 75 million daily active users.

Nadella announced the landmark numbers during his company's fiscal Q3 2020 earnings call, stating that Microsoft Teams experienced a 70 percent increase in its usage over the last six weeks following the coronavirus lockdown.

Microsoft Teams is one of many services to experience a spike in usage due to companies embracing remote working environments during the past few months.

Microsoft Teams users

The call also saw Microsoft reveal there had been over 200 million meetings participants on Teams in a single April 2020 day. Skype also experienced a 70 percent spike in its daily active users and saw users increase to 40 million.

Earlier, Teams competitor, Zoom also claimed that it has crossed over 300 million daily users, but was forced into an embarrassing climb-down after admitting it had “300 million daily Zoom meeting participants” instead of daily active users.

Microsoft also added that nearly two-thirds of Teams users are interacting with or collaborating with files inside the app, with the company expecting Teams utility to increase once people start coming back to the office.

Interestingly, Microsoft revealed that close to 29 percent of the total 258 million monthly paid Office 365 users were found using Teams actively. While Microsoft did not share the break-up of paid and free users, Teams does have a huge potential to grow within Microsoft’s existing customer base.