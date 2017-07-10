Microsoft bundles Windows 10 and Office 365 to simplify management and cut costs

Microsoft has revealed a new offering for businesses, both large and small, which combines the might of Office 365 and Windows 10 along with various additional security and management features.

Microsoft 365 is the name of the product and it’ll come in two flavours, one targeted at enterprises, and the other at SMBs.

Microsoft 365 Enterprise combines Windows 10 Enterprise with Office 365 Enterprise, and also gives subscribing businesses Enterprise Mobility + Security, which as the name suggests offers tight security and device management features.

Microsoft calls this an evolution of its Secure Productive Enterprise offering.

We've rounded up the best laptops you can buy right now

Doing business

Small to medium-sized companies (of up to 300 staff) can benefit from Microsoft 365 Business, which combines Office 365 Business Premium with various hand-picked security and management features drawn from Windows 10 and the aforementioned Enterprise Mobility + Security offering.

Businesses also get a single central console for deploying, managing and securing devices in a streamlined and efficient fashion.

Microsoft 365 Business isn’t quite ready, but the company says it will be out in public preview come August 2. As for Microsoft 365 Enterprise, that hasn’t been dated for release yet.

Microsoft commented in a blog post: “Microsoft 365 represents a fundamental shift in how we will design, build and go to market to address our customers’ needs for a modern workplace.

“It’s a more cohesive approach and reflects the shift our partners and our mutual customers are making – from viewing productivity, security and device management as individual workloads to seeking a comprehensive approach to secure productivity.”

It’s no great surprise to see yet another subscription offering from Microsoft, with the company obviously keen to push for the drip-feed of monthly fees for products, as opposed to one-off purchases.

Via: The Verge