Mate 10 Pro smashing records says Huawei

Huawei looks like it’s on to a winner with its Huawei Mate 10 phone. The company claimed that the new offering had broken all its records for a western European launch, exceeding sales targets by more than 100% and smashing the previous records for pre-orders in Western Europe set by the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus in March this year.

The Mate range of phones has not grabbed the same attention from customers as other Huawei products but this looks set to change. The new handset has garnered positive reviews in several different markets and has been praised as a strong contender in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

Its review in TechRadar highlighted the long battery life – a particularly strong selling point for UK customers and the large volume of storage – 128GB, twice as much as its main competitors. Even the lack of a sharp screen and headphone jack weren’t considered as detractions. Customers are certainly impressed – although the drive for orders may have been helped by the offer of a Moleskine Smart Writing Set, a deal available to all customers across Europe.

Positive reviews

Walter Ji, president of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Western Europe said: ‘The reaction to our new Huawei Mate 10 Pro has been unprecedented – media have given the device very positive reviews and that is resulting in strong demand, even before we have begun selling on the high street. The new Mate 10 Pro and its AI capabilities have shown how amazing technology can empower your life, and people all over Europe are choosing to embrace this powerful shift in the market.’

The Mate 10 Pro is available in the UK from all mobile providers.