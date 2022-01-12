Live
Mobile Industry Extra: January 2022
News in brief and job news from across the mobile industry
By Steve McCaskill published
Got some industry news, made a new appointment or signed a new partnership? Then we want to hear from you - get in touch!
TalkTalk hires iD Mobile MD
Adam Dunlop has joined TalkTalk Group as its new Managing Director of Supply and Partnerships. He has two decades of telecoms industry experience and joins from Dixons’s iD Mobile Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) which he has led since launch.
Miriam Murphy is new NTT European CEO
Miriam Murphy has swapped TechData for NTT, becoming the latter’s European chief executive. Murphy is an IT industry veteran of more than 25 years and will report to Abhijit Dubey, the firm’s global CEO.
Samsung UK appoints Marketing & Omni Channel Director
Samsung UK & Ireland has promoted Annika Bizon to lead its newly-formed Marketing & Omni Channel team. Bizon joined the company back in June 2021 having previously held senior positions at 20th Century Fox and Three UK.
