Elden Ring runs fine on 8GB of RAM and more - PC performance testing live blog

Elden Ring comes out later tonight on PC, but as it's the first FromSoftware game to come out on modern hardware, it begs the question of whether or not your PC can even run it. Luckily, I have access to a ton of hardware and am going to test it on a broad range of graphics cards.
And, as a bit of a spoiler, it's actually a pretty easy game to run, though it does have occasional frame drops, especially when going into new areas for the first time. This slight performance issue is definitely not enough to sour a fantastic game, though.
Upgrading to the RTX 2060 did the trick. The GTX 1660 Super dropped to like 50-55 fps when going outside, which is not terrible but a game like Elden Ring is all about tight timing, and you don't want to miss a single frame.
However, the same problem that the GTX 1660 Super faced, the RTX 2060 faced at 1440p High. Runs fine indoors and in dungeons, but outdoors, it drops to around 55 fps. Still looks and plays fine, but probably best to just stay at Medium, or drop to 1080p with the RTX 2060.
What's really awesome, though, is that loading Elden Ring up with 8GB of RAM and a GTX 1650 works fine. You don't actually need the 12GB of RAM listed on the system requirements - though I do still recommend it.
Started out with a Ryzen 3 3300X, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti. It crashed. Loaded it up with 12GB of RAM, and it crashed again! Turns out the GTX 1050 Ti just can't handle the game at all, as it loads fine with the barely-more-powerful GTX 1650.
That GPU will be good for 1080p low settings. If you want to go up to 1080p High, you're going to need to have at least a GTX 1660 or equivalent - think an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or 980. An AMD Radeon RX 580 should be sufficient, too.
