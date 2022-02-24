Elden Ring runs fine on 8GB of RAM and more - PC performance testing live blog

Elden Ring comes out later tonight on PC, but as it's the first FromSoftware game to come out on modern hardware, it begs the question of whether or not your PC can even run it. Luckily, I have access to a ton of hardware and am going to test it on a broad range of graphics cards.

And, as a bit of a spoiler, it's actually a pretty easy game to run, though it does have occasional frame drops, especially when going into new areas for the first time. This slight performance issue is definitely not enough to sour a fantastic game, though.