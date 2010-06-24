XXX porn domain set to get ICANN approval

ICANN is to finally approve the .xxx suffix for pornographic sites, some 10 years after it was first proposed.

While TechRadar has looked long and hard for pornography on the internet but yet to find a single naughty pic, we are told that it is out there and it is about to get its own .xxx domain.

According to the Register, ICANN will approve the .xxx suffix this week. Back in March, we informed you that there was a 70-day consultation taking place.

X rated

This isn't the first time, however, that .xxx has been approved. It was also given the go ahead back in 2005 but the porn industry didn't give it enough support – with some seeing the segregation of porn sites to the .xxx suffix as censorship.

It will be interesting to see how much take-up the domain gets by the adult industry. Website The Domains.com notes that it will probably cost six times more to register a .xxx than a .com.

As for when we will see .xxx web addresses appear on the web, it looks likely that they will be added early next year.