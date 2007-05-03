Two-thirds of Second Lifers are European

Second Life is a virtual world built by those who live in it

Over 60 per cent of residents in virtual world Second Life are European. That's according to research conducted by analyst comScore . Just 19 per cent of Second Lifers are from the US, but growth in US residents has been three times that of Europe since the start of 2007.

Linden Lab 's Second Life is a virtual world built by those who reside in it. Across Europe, the research concludes there are 777,000 people using Second Life, with a tenth of those from the UK.

According to comScore, there was a 46 per cent growth in Second Life residents in the first three months of this year. Some 1.3 million people also logged into Second Life during March.

The figures from comScore are based on its analysis of the browsing behaviour of two million internet consumers worldwide. The analyst captures details of their behaviour while online.