Rumour: Twitter to enable multimedia in streams

Twitter Media is a new multimedia feature tested out by Twitter this month

Twitter is rumoured to be planning on introducing videos and photos into its streams, if a recent feature test from the company is adopted.

Mashable was first to notice a new setting in Twitter earlier this week, with a setting called "Tweet Media," only made available to a limited number of users.

This new "Tweet Media," feature was described as follows:

"By default, you'll only see images and videos shared by people you're following, and reveal those by people you're not. Check this box to see media from everyone on Twitter."

Which looks very much like Twitter is planning to let users embed video and photos into their stream, augmenting their 140-character quips and bon-mots.

Twitter removed the feature soon after Mashable had highlighted it and a company rep said: "We're constantly exploring features and settings. What you saw was a small test of a potential consumption setting for inline media."

Could this be the end of third-party Twitter apps such as TwitPic?

Via Mashable