Online video streaming continues to rise

Online video has continued its steady domination of the internet, rising by 13.2 per cent year on year in December.

According to new statistics revealed by Nielson, there's been unprecedented growth in the amount of people viewing video online and how long they are watching the content for.

Although the figures are US-based, it does give some indication of how popular online video is becoming across the board.

YouTube kings

Unsurprisingly, YouTube is the number one site for America when it comes to watching online content.

The Google-owned site is nearly 10x the size of its nearest rival Hulu – its unique users are 105,592 million compared to Hulu's 13,638 million.

Competing against the giants of the industry is Blinkx, the world's largest video search engine. It breaks into the top 10 for the first time.

Founder and CEO, of Blinkx, Suranga Chandratillake, said about the news: "We're excited to remain at the forefront of this burgeoning industry and plan to continue expanding the breadth of our index and quality of our partnerships."

Back in the UK, online video viewing is also burgeoning with the BBC announcing recently that the iPlayer has surpassed 100 million monthly streams.