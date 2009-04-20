Online music pirates buy the most music

Music pirates buy the most music - but do they purchase with pieces of eight?

Online piracy is bad. We all now know this after the Swedish courts sentenced/made an example of the owners of Pirate Bay just last week.

A new study, however, goes against the grain of piracy negativity and has uncovered some interesting statistics.

According to the BI Norwegian School of Management, those who download 'free' music are actually also 10 times more likely to pay for music downloads than those who don't BitTorrent.

Original pirate material

Nearly 2,000 people participated in the study, which was conducted by Professor Anne-Britt Gran and his research team at the Department of Communication - Culture and language, and it seems that those who are au fait with free music on the web (both legal and illegal) are much more likely to dip into their pockets when it comes to purchasing the latest MP3s.

The study also found that 50 per cent of those asked in the 15-20 age range have bought a CD recently.

Free ad-funded services like Spotify were not included in the study, but Gran hopes to include them in his next look at online music, which will be out in May.

