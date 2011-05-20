Government appoints ex-Guardian man as 'digital tsar'

Bracken will probably leave the plugging in of cables to someone else

The Government has revealed the UK's new 'digital tsar' as Mike Bracken, previously head of technology at The Guardian newspaper.

His full job title is Executive Director of Digital, a new post that will see Bracken improving the Government's online activities and websites.

At The Guardian, Bracken was responsible for all sites and apps for the paper, as well as its sister publication, The Observer.

Thrifty

Bracken told The Telegraph, "I am convinced that if we attract new digital skills, adopt user-first principles and work collaboratively within Government and with a wider, more agile supplier base, then we can improve how citizens interact with Government.

"It will take backing from all corners, but the prize on offer is simply too great to ignore."

Sounds great, but the government wants to slash its online spending and ditch three quarters of its websites, so what Bracken will most likely be focusing on is how to get a lot of digital value out of a little actual money.

