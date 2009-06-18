200 years of newspapers appear online

The British Library has uploaded more than two million pages from newspapers going back 200 years, with a pay-as-you-go service stretching back to coverage of the Battle of Trafalgar.

The British Library's service – at http://newspapers.bl.uk/blcs – isn't for free. Searches cost nothing, with 100 downloads and a 24 hour pass coming in at £6.99, and £9.99 for 100 downloads and a 7-day pass.

However, for the thrifty among you, access to The Graphic and The Penny Illustrated Paper is free.

Pay-per-view

Simon Bell, from the British Library, said: "The new pay-as-you-go service will enable users across the UK who don't wish to travel to our reading rooms in London or Yorkshire to delve into this unrivalled online resource."

The project, a collaboration between the British Library, Joint Information Systems and Gale, will no doubt be a popular online resource for both historians and those tracking their ancestors.