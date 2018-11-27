HPE: Why edge computing is the key to power your future

HPE has doubled down its focus on the growing field of edge computing as the world becomes smarter and more connected.

Speaking in his keynote at the company’s Discover 2018 event in Madrid, HPE CEO Antonio Neri said that the edge is set to play a major part in the company’s strategy going forward, describing the technology as, “the next major disruption.”

“The opportunity of the edge is about using technology and data to bring personal rewards,” Neri said, “there is a revolution that's happening in relation to the explosion of data all around us, being generated at what we call the edge, and that will only continue to grow.

"We increasingly see a world that is hyper-connected, intelligence and security is built into everything, generating data that reveals real insights and value.”

(Image credit: Mike Moore)

HPE edge computing

“We believe the enterprise of the future will be edge-centric, cloud-enabled and data-driven,” Neri added, “our purpose, and the work that we do, is to provide you with an edge cloud architecture that can utilise all your data.”

“Our strategy is to accelerate your transformation from the edge to cloud, helping you to connect all your data, all your edges, all your clouds, everywhere.”

Earlier this year, Neri announced that HPE would be investing $4bn in edge computing as it looked to get in at the ground floor of what promises to be a booming market, and he doubled down on that pledge in his speech.

The company has this week revealed a series of new launches in both the hardware and software side to mark the first major advances in this area, including a major push on the latter to help customers accelerate deployment of new hardware.

“The opportunity of the edge is all about using technology and data to bridge the digital and physical worlds,” Neri noted, “the edge is where your experiences happen...it is everywhere technology gets put into action, and I personally believe it is the next big opportunity for all of us.”