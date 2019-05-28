HP rolls out mysterious new antivirus on business laptops

HP Inc is partnering with Israeli-based antivirus company Deep Instinct to roll out its Sure Sense platform on selected new EliteBook and ZBook business laptops.

Sure Sense uses Deep Instinct’s AI-based, zero-time threat prevention engine to detect and block malware to a reportedly high level, with independent testing carried out by SE Labs claiming a near 100 percent prevention rate and zero false-positives.

A spokesperson for Deep Instinct said that the deal marks a “a leap forward in security innovation", complementing HP’s broad stack of hardware-enforced security.

Complex malware landscape

The deal was estimated to be worth around $150 million by an industry source. Guy Caspi, the CEO and co-founder of Deep Instinct, said that the goal was to “secure millions of devices”. “This is only the first step in what will be a long and strategic partnership with HP,” he added.

Sure Sense should be able to protect clients from software and hardware vulnerabilities on the host client as well as the more than 350,000 new, increasingly complex malware varieties being discovered daily.

Unfortunately you won’t be able to buy Deep Instinct products from Amazon yet. The company is primarily B2B so focusing primarily on enterprises and businesses.

Deep Instinct is part of a new breed of up-and-coming security companies that also includes the likes of Sentinel One and Cylance that are betting on artificial intelligence and machine learning to keep devices virus free.

