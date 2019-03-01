Google blocked a million apps from the Play Store in 2018 due to security issues

Protecting its users security is high on the priority list for Google and the company recently revealed that it has prevented over a million Android apps from going live on the Play Store with active security issues.

In a post on the Google Security Blog, the company explained how its Application Security Improvement Program has helped over 300,000 app developers fix problems with their software, saying:

“Over its lifetime, the program has helped more than 300,000 developers to fix more than 1,000,000 apps on Google Play. In 2018 alone, the program helped over 30,000 developers fix over 75,000 apps. The downstream effect means that those 75,000 vulnerable apps are not distributed to users with the same security issues present, which we consider a win.”

Google likens its Application Security Improvement Program to a routine physical where apps with no known issues run through its normal tests and continue on the process to being published in the Play Store. However, if there is a problem, the company provides a diagnosis and next steps for the app to get back to healthy form.

Vulnerabilities covered

According to the company, the program covers a broad range of issues with Android apps from security issues in certain versions of popular libraries all the way to unsafe TLS/SSL certificate validation.

Google is continuously working to improve the program and in 2018, it deployed warnings for six additional security vulnerability classes including SQL injection, file-based cross-site scripting, cross-app scripting, leaked third-party credentials, scheme hijacking and JavaScript interface injection.

The company plans to evolve the program as new exploits emerge and will continue developing it throughout 2019.

Google hopes to see the program grow in the coming years to help developers worldwide build apps users can truly trust.

Via Trusted Reviews