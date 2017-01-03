Cortana may be coming to Nissan connected car dashboards

Cortana in your phone. Cortana in your PC. How would you feel about Cortana coming to your motor? In a pre-show CES 2017 tease from car manufacturer Nissan, that may be just what we're about to see.

The company took to Twitter to offer a glimpse of what it's planning to show off at its keynote event at the Las Vegas gadget bonanza, and its accompanying video had more than a hint of Microsoft's voice-activated assistant about it:

Three days until #Nissan's keynote at #CES2017! (Just ask #Cortana to remind you…) Catch it on @Twitter or @YouTube: https://t.co/yre8W4jf8F pic.twitter.com/ZMfs4xCem9January 2, 2017

Connected car dashboards are increasingly big business. Offering built-in hands-free safety features for voice calling and texts as well as directions and amenities info, Cortana in a dashboard would see Microsoft entering space being explored by Apple Carplay and Google's Android Auto.

The company has already tried getting Skype into cars with a partnership with Volvo, while the Cortana platform has recently seen expansion into standalone smart home devices, including an Amazon Echo-like speaker from Harman Kardon.

We'll keep you posted on any confirmation offered up by Nissan's keynote announcement, due to take place on January 5.