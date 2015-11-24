The MeegoPad T08 is a mini desktop that can project interactive images

Well, now I've seen everything. The MeegoPad T08 is a mini desktop computer that runs Windows 10 and comes with a built-in projector.

Ideal for on-the-go workers who need to deliver presentations, the MeegoPad measures a miniscule 5.4 inches wide by 0.6 inches tall (139mm x 16mm). This baby all-in-one runs Windows 10 on 4GB of RAM and a quad-core Intel Cherry Trail x5-z8300 or 8500 processor. The MeegoPad comes in 32GB and 64GB models.

Projections won't be cinema-level quality, as the device only supports an HD (1200x800 resolution) output, but you'll get a nicely-sized image at 110 inches (279cm) with 400 lumens of brightness. Not bad for something that fits in the pocket of your sportscoat.

What else?

The MeegoPad features a nice selection of connectors. You can slide in one each of the following: a 64GB microSD card, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, MicroUSB 2.0 and an HDMI input and output, which will let you project from your smartphone or laptop. Should you need to bump some Biggie before your presentation, you can also connect your headphones to this multi-faceted machine.

According to Liliputing, some MeegoPad models also support a virtual touchscreen, like the Lenovo SmartCast Smartphone, which allows you to project an image onto a surface and then interact with that image to make edits to presentations or even to play games.

It is immediately unclear how much the MeegoPad will cost or when it will arrive in the US or the UK. However, wholesalers can begin ordering the device on Alibaba today, as long as they're willing to buy 100 MeegoPads at a time.